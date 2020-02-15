Mumbai: Gold star Mouni Roy is currently enjoying her exotic vacation in the Maldives. The actress has been sharing pictures from her vacay on her Instagram which will make you want to pack your bags and head to explore a new destination!

After flaunting her bareback, the actress reveals that she is a water baby in her latest Insta pictures. She can be seen wearing a colourful monokini while sitting on a Unicorn pool float in an infinity pool with an ocean view! In the next post, Mouni was clicked sitting on a water swing! She captioned the post, “On one percent land 99 percent water 🦄👩🏻👻”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in ‘Made In China’ co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Helmed by Mikhil Musale, the film was released on October 25. She will next feature in Ayan Mukerji’s mythological drama ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.