Mumbai: Naagin fame actress Mouni Roy is an avid social media user and she keeps on updating her fans about her whereabouts. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Mouni has been sharing multiple things on social media as she explores new things at home.

From reading books to cooking scrumptious food, Mouni has been sharing her quarantine diary with the fans. But looks like the actress is missing her beach vacations as she shared a throwback pictures on her Instagram.

In the pictures, Mouni can be seen donning blue and yellow bikini showing off her well toned body. She looks breathtakingly stunning in them. Sharing it with her fans, Mouni wrote, “along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust …(stories in my head to the rescue some days)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni, who was last seen in ‘Made In China’ with Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani, has been busy with Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has been roped in to play one of the antagonists. The last leg of the film’s shoot had to be put on hold following the COVID-19 outbreak.