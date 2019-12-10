Mumbai: Mouni Roy, who gained fame and recognition in the industry with Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Gold’, has been grabbing all attention for her glamorous looks and fashion sense. Mouni, who is holidaying in London, shared a few photos from her vacation on social media.

Earlier, the actress had shared a picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, ”It’s hot outside and we were listening to a new song indoors or was it a poem, ummm I forget! Dizzy dizzy! #missing”.

In the picture, Mouni was looking stunning in a yellow bikini, which she teamed up with a blue denim jacket! The actress can be seen posing by the side of a swimming pool. As trolling is not new in the B-Town, Mouni Roy got trolled earlier for her new pictures. The actress shared pictures from an event, which didn’t seem to go down well with the netizens. Mouni wrote, “Self portrait & hefe.”

Social media users criticized Mouni for undergoing surgeries and an alleged lip job. This is not the first time that the actress got trolled. She was earlier shamed for being too skinny and for looking malnourished. However, Mouni seems to be unaffected by the trolls as she keeps sharing her stunning pictures on Instagram.

Mouni will next be seen as the “only villain” in ‘Brahmastra’, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the key roles. Talking about her role, she said, “While I can’t reveal much about my character, I can say that I am the only villain of the Ranbir Kapoor’s film.”

Before her Bollywood debut, she has worked in some very famous serials including ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ and ‘Naagin’ along with several reality shows.