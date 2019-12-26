New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy occupied the top place Wednesday as far as trends of the day were concerned. And no doubt, the pictures of her in a bikini floored one and all. Mouni makes it a point to post her bikini pictures whenever possible. The actress shared a couple of pictures from her vacation on Instagram and it is clearly visible that she is having the time of her life.

Mouni in a dashing red bikini can be seen having a gala time on a beach. Minutes after she posted the photos, it went viral on social media. That however is not surprising as whenever Mouni posts her bikini pictures those instantly go viral.

In her latest bikini photos, Mouni captioned: “Sometimes music makes me arch my back and dance the hell out even without a dance floor…Beach day = happy happy.”

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6f3875J-RJ/

It should also be stated here that in September, the actress had gone on vacation to Goa to celebrate her birthday. Then also she had posted her bikini pictures and again it broke the internet. She then had captioned one of the photos: “Cathartic tears of joy reading all your birthday wishes and messages. Don’t know how to say how grateful I am.” Another photo she captioned as:”A warm cup of paradise.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2_Bi7GBkoP/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2_BVGcBZOb/

On the work front, Mouni made a debut in the Hindi film industry with Akshay Kumar’s Gold this year only. She also had a prominent role in John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter. Mouni was last seen in Made In China, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas. Her next film will be Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

