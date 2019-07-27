Mumbai: Actress Raai Laxmi, known for her impressive performance in Julie 2, has taken the internet by storm with her glamorous pictures.

The actress shared a picture of her sporting a ‘bikini’ and captioned it, “Worked hard & how to achieve this bikini body! can’t remember the old me ! Struggled all my life gaining and losing! Finally I Feel like a new person !!! I love the change in me being fit is just not a physical change but changes u overall I m glad I started ! So guys just wanna say believe in urself anything is achievable ! what ur not changing ur choosing !!! READ THAT AGAIN.”

Stunning Raai, who was last seen in the horror movie ‘Neeya 2’, has worked in more than 50 movies in several languages, made her debut in Bollywood movies with ‘Akira’ and ‘Julie 2’.

Reportedly, she has signed a new movie.