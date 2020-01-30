Mumbai: Julie 2 actress Raai Laxmi has never shied away from sharing her sultry pictures and keeping her fans updated on her daily life. The 30-year-old south beauty is quite popular on social media and enjoys over 2 million followers on Instagram.

The actress, who was reportedly dating former India cricket captain MS Dhoni, has yet again taken the internet by storm with her latest Instagram post.

Take a look:

For her debut Julie 2, Laxmi underwent a major body transformation and shed out nearly 15 kilos in two months. Though the process was physically and emotionally taxing, she followed a strict diet and worked out for a toned body which she finally achieved. Besides regional projects like Jhansi and Cinderella, the sultry diva has recently signed her third Hindi film Tipsy which will be helmed by actor-turned-director Deepak Tijori.

Raai Laxmi made her debut at the age of 16 in Tamil film Karka Kasadara in 2005, after the director RV Udayakumar was impressed with her performance in a short film titled Valmiki. Subsequently, she appeared in a number of Tamil films, including the comedy film Kundakka Mandakka (2005) opposite R Parthiban, Perarasu’s action-masaala flick Dharmapuri (2006) and the romance film Nenjai Thodu (2007).

In 2008, she began working in more serious films such as the drama film Velli Thirai, in which she played herself, and the action thriller Dhaam Dhoom, directed by Jeeva. She received positive feedback for her portrayal of a lawyer in the latter. She won her first Filmfare Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.