Mumbai: MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss beauty Benafsha Soonawalla has been making waves on social media lately with her stunning photoshoots.

Popularly known as Benn, Benafsha did her post-graduation in Business Management. One of the main reasons why fans were glued to their screens during Big Boss 11 was because of Benafsha’s antics inside the house.

A terrific dancer, Benn is known for her funky attitude and gorgeous persona. The 23-year-old is always comfortable in her own skin and never shies away from flaunting her stunning physique on social media.

Take a look:

With over 600,000 followers on Instagram, Benn even shared a photograph with none other than Hindi cinema’s heartthrob Ranveer Singh.

The diva started her career as a model. After getting her first opportunity to work as a Video Jockey with MTV India she not only proved that she is beautiful but also proved that she has got real talents. She hosts the Channel V’s Campus Diaries along with her boyfriend Varun Sood and fans love their on-screen chemistry.

Her family consists of her father, mother, brother and her grandparents. With Persian ethnicity and belonging to a Zoroastrian family, she has been hogging the limelight since her Roadies adventure.