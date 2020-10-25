New Delhi: The CBI has booked a Mumbai-based small time TV artist for allegedly running an international racket of selling sexually explicit content. The sexual contents were of minors from abroad. They were obtained by enticing and blackmailing the minors on Instagram, officials said Sunday. The TV artist contacted over 1,000 users including minors between 10-16 years of age across the United States, Europe, and South Asian countries using photo sharing application Instagram, the CBI officials said.

The probe agency recently searched the residence of the accused. He claimed to be a junior artist in TV serials. His mobile phone and laptop have been seized, the CBI officials.

The forensic analysis of the devices has prima facie provided material related to online sexual abuse. The accused circulated these contents to his clients internationally over WhatsApp and other platforms, the CBI informed.

The accused hails from Haridwar. He would pose as a film star to lure and entice minors into online relationships. Then he used to ask them for pornographic photographs and videos through which he used to trap, officials pointed out.

The accused would take their WhatsApp numbers to chat with them and during video calls asked them to perform sexual acts. He used to record the acts and then share those with his clients in various countries through Instagram.

In case any victims decided to stop meeting such demands or maintaining contact with him, the accused threatened them. He told them he would share their sexually explicit photos with their families and friends, an official of the CBI said.

The agency has charged him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Recently, the CBI had booked another person for allegedly selling child sexual abuse material (CSAM) for Rs 250 using messaging application Telegram through three accounts and 20 groups.

The CBI has a special unit on ‘Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention/ Investigation (OCSAE)’.

