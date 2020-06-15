India is a country where many religions coexist and reside in harmony. This incredible union of different faiths also gave birth to some of the most bizarre stories.

Here’s one such tale involving different religions that defies belief.

There is a village called Bagoriya in Bhopalgarh tehsil in Jodhpur district in Rajasthan which stands out among other villages. Here, in a temple of Goddess Durga, a Muslim priest named Jamaludin Khan offers prayers on a daily basis.

For the last 600 years, his family and forefathers have been serving as head priest in this temple and that has become a norm.

The priest says, 600 years ago due to massive drought in Sindh province his family came to this village in search of food and shelter and stayed there.

Jamaludin offers his Namaz simultaneously while worshipping the goddess. He keeps Rozah and also does fasting during Navratri. The villagers have said that Jamaludin also performs havans and rituals a per Hindu traditions.

“When my family members were on their way to central India, two camels suffered fracture and the caravan had to stop in the middle of the desert. All the family members had to spend several days and nights in the desert without food or water,” he said.

“They were on the verge of death when Durga appeared in the dreams of one of my forefathers and showed him the way to a nearby step, where they quenched their thirst,” he said, adding that from this moment, his ancestors made this village their home.