Bhubaneswar: The mutilated body of a youth was recovered Monday from a secluded place near the Works department office in Uttara locality under Dhauli police limits on the outskirts of the state capital. Sources said that the body was located early in the morning by local residents who then informed the police.

On being informed, a team of police personnel immediately rushed to the spot. Identity of the deceased has not been known so far. Sources said that the deceased is in the 30-35 years age group. A scooter (bearing registration number OD-13 C-1481) was found a few metres away from the body, an official of the police station said.

Dhauli police have registered a case in this connection and initiated an investigation. The actual cause behind death of the youth has not been ascertained yet. However, prima facie evidence suggests that the youth might have been murdered and then his body dumped, the police stated. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause behind the death of the youth.

PNN