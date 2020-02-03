Mumbai: Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna is now ruling social media for her vacation pictures that she shares her Instagram account on a regular basis.

The actress is quite active and keeps updating her fans with her teasing pictures and her recent photos are no different.

Take a look:

She is well known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat. She was a contestant and first runner-up in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2014. She also appeared in other reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha (2008), Nach Baliye (2015) and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2016).

She made her Hindi film debut in Grand Masti. She also appeared in Tina & Lolo, as well as in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She played Naagrani Ruhi / Huzoor in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 on Colors TV. She was recently seen playing the lead role of Gauri/Vaidehi in Kapoor’s Qayamat Ki Raat on Star Plus.

On personal front, Tanna started dating actor Upen Patel in 2014 when they met inside the Bigg Boss house and was later engaged to him. In 2016, they split up.

Tanna was born and brought up in a Gujarati family. She lives with her mother, and is very close to her, as her father died in October 2012.