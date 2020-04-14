Mumbai: TV and film actress Anita Hassanandani will celebrate her 39th birthday 14 April. She has worked in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Punjabi films. She is still remembered for her character in Naagin 4.

Anita had an affair during the shooting of a TV show, but married another person. The actress also came into discussion for her pregnancy, but later it was found that all of that were just rumours.

Anita remains active on social media. Various news reports about Anita’s pregnancy made the rounds on the internet. Many reported that Anita and husband Rohit Reddy were expecting twins but the Naagin 3 actress chose to stay silent over the issue. Instead, she chose to play up the rumours with a baby bump picture on Instagram that left all her fans shocked as well as surprised.

While sharing the photo she wrote, “If this is what I do with a fake baby belly…. wonder what I’ll do with a real one #naagin3 @rohitreddygoa you better up your photography skills!”

Anita and her husband Rohit used to workout at the same gym where they met and became friends.

Later, they were spotted together on many occasions. After some time their friendship turned into love and Anita married Rohit 14 October 2013.

It is worth mentioning that Anita was in a relationship with big TV actor Eijaz Khan for years. However, the two broke up after she met Rohit in 2010.