Bhubaneswar: The worldwide outbreak of novel coronavirus and the subsequent nationwide lockdown to tackle the pandemic have made life difficult for animals and birds living close to the human settlements.

Many animal lovers and environmentalists are now finding it tough to feed animals and birds due to resource crunch. The story of ‘peacock man’, Kanha Behera, is no different.

Kanha, a home guard in the Commissionerate Police, usually feeds around 130 peacocks and peahens along with some mongooses, pigeons, sparrows and other small animals every day. He spends anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 800 every day to arrange rice, wheat and other grains for the peacocks and other animals.

Kanha who is also pursuing postgraduation in commerce usually gets some donation from people who visit his peacock-feeding site near the firing range of Commissionerate Police at Naraj to watch the national bird in wild ambience. These donations whether large or small play a major role in the arrangement of food for the peacocks and other animals, sources said.

However, the ongoing lockdown over coronavirus has prevented people from visiting the peacock-feeding site and donating money for the birds and animals. As a result the ‘peacock man’ is facing financial constraint to continue with his noble work.

“The visitors usually come during the winter and summer to watch the peacocks and other birds. Some of them extend their helping hands to me through monetary assistance. These donations help me a lot in feeding the peacocks and other birds throughout the year. The lockdown over coronavirus has prevented people to visit the peacock-feeding site. Now, I am facing financial crunch to feed my beloved birds,” said a worried Kanha to Orissa POST.

He claimed that he had contacted a few people, who had earlier visited the site, to seek some donations. “I have received some amount online, but it is not sufficient for the purpose. I will try my best to arrange money for my birds. I had once spent the money meant for the purchase of textbooks to arrange food for the peacocks,” Kanha added.

It is worth mentioning here that Kanha has been taking care of the peacocks since the death of his grandfather Panu Behera in 2017. “When I started feeding the peacocks in 2017, their number was 67 but now the number has gone up to 130,” Kanha said.

Notably, eminent playback singer Asha Bhosle and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had appreciated Behera’s efforts in preserving the beautiful birds and extended monetary assistance to him.

Gyan Ranjan Mohapatra, OP