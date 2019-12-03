Mumbai: Actress Nargis Fakhri, who made her debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, is away from limelight for quite some time now. The gorgeous actress was last seen in Amavas.

Her debut film was a hit and Nargis was appreciated for her work. The film was helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Recently, while interacting with a former adult star Brittni De La Mora, Nargis opened up about her experiences in the Hindi film industry.

The Main Tera Hero actress revealed that many directors had asked her to maintain a physical relationship with them. When she refused and did not compromise on their demands, she had to lose many big projects.

In this interview, Britney asked Nargis, ‘In my life, I didn’t set any boundaries. I knew what I wanted and what I had to do for it and that is why I got into the porn industry. But what are the limits that you have set for yourself that you should not diverge from your moral values? ‘

Answering to the question, Nargis said, “When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls, they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like, Playboy is so huge and the money was so much! But I said no thanks, I’m good,” she added.

“I was really happy to work in Hindi film industry because they don’t do s*x scenes. That made me so happy, because I am so not into getting naked in front of a camera. I can’t do. Any overly s*xual or passionate scene would be difficult for me because even though it’s acting and what you are supposed to do, I had reservations about that,” she said.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror film Amavas, which released earlier this year. Fans are waiting to see the stunning actress on the big screen.