Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday announced financial support for childcare institutions across the state, officials said.

“All 30 districts will get Rs 10 lakh each,” an official said, adding, Patnaik made the announcement after visiting the SoS Children’s Village here on the occasion of Diwali.

Senior state government officials, including chief secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy and all district collectors, had also visited different childcare institutions Sunday.

Based on the feedback, Patnaik granted the financial assistance to all childcare institutions as necessary support and humanitarian intervention, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The district Redcross Societies will receive an amount of Rs 10 lakh each for this purpose, the official said.

Additional financial help is also needed for childcare institutions in districts like Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Balasore, Keonjhar, Sundergarh and Sambalpur, he said.

The amount will be disbursed from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and other sources.

