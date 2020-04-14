Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness Tuesday over coronavirus statistics going down in the state.

the COVID-19 situation in Odisha at a high level meeting through video-conferencing, Naveen Patnaik asked police to ensure that movement of agriculture products do not stop and those indulging in domestic violence during lockdown are punished. “I am pleased to see coronavirus statistics are levelling in the state and going down. It is a good sign,” the Odisha chief minister said.

According to the latest count, Odisha has 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of whom 18 have recovered. One person has died in the state due to the deadly virus.

Odisha had five confirmed coronavirus cases from March 15 to April 1. But, the figure rose sharply to 45 in between April 3 to April 10. The state had reported six cases of infection from April 11 to April 13. Currently there are 38 actives cases of coronavirus in Odisha.

Odisha was the first state in the country to announce extension of lockdown beyond April 14 deadline to April 30.

Naveen Patnaik thanked the people, doctors, nurses, health workers, people engaged in sanitation and the officials working round-the-clock to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease. Naveen Patnaik also instructed officials to ensure that the movement of essential commodities and agricultural produce are not disrupted.

Expressing concern over complaints of domestic violence during lockdown, the Odisha chief minister told the DGP to deal with such cases with an iron hand. He also directed the state police chief to receive complaints of domestic violence over phone and provide assistance to the victims.

Though the Odisha government has so far established 20 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in 18 districts, Patnaik directed officials to ensure within the next week that such arrangement is extended in all the 30 districts of the state.

The Odisha government has already chalked out a plan to set up COVID-19 Hospitals in 36 places having a total capacity of 6,000 beds by the end of this month.

The Odisha chief minister also instructed the officials to provide training to personnel from police, administration and others deployed in containing COVID-19 infection.

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy informed the chief minister that as of now around 1.5 lakh personnel of various organisations have been given training on COVID-19 containment at different levels.

PNN & Agencies