Mumbai: Gandhi Fer Aa Gea star Neha Malik is the latest social media diva in town.
The actress enjoys a sizeable following and keeps entertaining her fans with sultry bikini photoshoots.
Recently her photos went viral on social media and made her an internet sensation overnight. Neha often flaunts her well-toned body in her temperature raising photos. Her YouTube channel has more than 10k subscribers.
View this post on Instagram
Quarantine, got me lazing around and eating 🙃 : #nogym #nodieting #nosummerbody #coronavirus #gocorona #quarantine #quarantineandchill #qurantinegotmelike #quarantinelife #lazydays #netflixandchill #netflix #willyoubemyquarantine #boldandthebeautiful #pollywood #bathrobe #bathrobeswag #punjabiactor #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #actor #instagram #instagood #instalike #instalove
View this post on Instagram
Okay last one from this series … good night lovely people ♥️♥️ : : Beachwear from @paparazzicloset 🌟🌟 : #thailandwithnehamalik #coralisland #badliar #coralislandpattaya #pattaya #bkk #blacklove #blackbikini #beachwear #paparazzicloset #ootd #daylook #bangkok #vacation #vacationmode #holidayseason #birthdaytrip2019 #birthdaytrip #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #instantpollywood #instantbollywood #instalike
The actress is particularly known for starring alongside Arya Babbar in Gandhi Fer Aa Gea.
View this post on Instagram
When In doubt , Zoom Out …!!😈😈♥️♥️♥️🥰 : : #tbt #throwbackthursday #goodquotes #quotes #quotestoliveby #girlsquotes #boldandthebeautiful #pollywood #goodvibes #bathrobe #bathrobeselfie #bathrobeswag #punjabdiaries #actorslife #chandigarh #pollywood #punjabiactor #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #actor #instagram #instagood #instalike #instafollow
Neha’s modeling career started in the year 2012. She is known for walking ramps at several fashion shows. She shot to fame in 2018 after appearing in the popular music video of Maninder Bhuttar’s song Sakhiyan.
View this post on Instagram
It went away from me … like it wasn’t mine to have ….!! ✌️✌️🌟 : I’ve witnessed so many things , people ,wishes, dreams to went away from me & they weren’t mine to hold ,have …..!!! ✌️✌️🌟🌟 : Makeup – @skipri7_hair_and_makeup_artist Hair @iamlakshyastylist Stylist @harshkhullarofficial : : #quotes #goodvibes #quotestoliveby #beauty #riseandshine #black #blacklove #newsong #songshoot #punjabisong #punjabimusicvideo #karanaujla #filmyvibes #bts #behindthescenes #khaab #akhil #punjabiactress #punjabiartist #instantpollywood #instantbollywood #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #instafollow
The Punjabi actress is quite popular in her home state and has featured in many Punjabi music videos. Neha, who began her career with modeling wants to focus on acting now.
View this post on Instagram
We do not function on the Normal Frequency of most ,but do Seamlessly on one another’s …✌️♥️♥️🥰 : : Super classy suit @_houseofbossy_ PC 📸 @kapilcharaniyaphotography Makeup @asmitaamit_17 Hair @makeupandhair_bypriyanka : : #newshoot #blogshoot #jwmarriott #jwmarriottjuhu #houseofbossy #fashionblogger #bloggerstyle #photoshoot #styleinspo #suit #classysuit #yellow #yellowlove #beauty #class #boldandthebeautiful #luxurylifestyle #fashioninspo #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #instagood #instalike #instafashion
View this post on Instagram
If she doesn’t scare the hell out of you a little than She’s not the one ….✌️✌️♥️♥️ : Super classy suit @_houseofbossy_ PC 📸 @kapilcharaniyaphotography Makeup @asmitaamit_17 Hair @makeupandhair_bypriyanka : : #newshoot #blogshoot #jwmarriott #jwmarriottjuhu #houseofbossy #fashionblogger #bloggerstyle #photoshoot #styleinspo #suit #classysuit #yellow #yellowlove #beauty #class #boldandthebeautiful #luxurylifestyle #fashioninspo #nehamalik #model #actor #blogger #instagood #instalike #instafashion
Neha keeps updating her fans with her daily routine and never fails to impress them with her stunning style statements. Born 31 October, she was brought up in Maharashtra. She is a fitness freak and never compromises on workout sessions.