Mumbai: Gandhi Fer Aa Gea star Neha Malik is the latest social media diva in town.

The actress enjoys a sizeable following and keeps entertaining her fans with sultry bikini photoshoots.

Recently her photos went viral on social media and made her an internet sensation overnight. Neha often flaunts her well-toned body in her temperature raising photos. Her YouTube channel has more than 10k subscribers.

The actress is particularly known for starring alongside Arya Babbar in Gandhi Fer Aa Gea.

Neha’s modeling career started in the year 2012. She is known for walking ramps at several fashion shows. She shot to fame in 2018 after appearing in the popular music video of Maninder Bhuttar’s song Sakhiyan.

The Punjabi actress is quite popular in her home state and has featured in many Punjabi music videos. Neha, who began her career with modeling wants to focus on acting now.

Neha keeps updating her fans with her daily routine and never fails to impress them with her stunning style statements. Born 31 October, she was brought up in Maharashtra. She is a fitness freak and never compromises on workout sessions.