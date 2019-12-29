Puri: Tourists and devotees from far-flung places have started congregating in the Holy City here to celebrate the New Year and visit Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath, on the occasion.

The visitors have booked most of the rooms in the hotels, lodging houses and holiday homes in the coastal city here, sources said. This apart, many devotees have hired rooms in mutts and Dhrmashalas for their short stay in the city.

Apart from tourists and devotees, many VIPs including legislators, ministers, government officials, judicial officials and business honchos are also expected to throng the Pilgrim city to celebrate the first day of the new year.

“Most of the rooms in government guest houses and circuit houses have also been reserved for the VIPs and VVIPs. Besides, all rooms at the Tourism department’s Panthanivas have been booked for the guests. All cottages at the Eco-retreat at Konark have also been hired by tourists and business honchos,” said a source in the district Tourism department.

As per Tourism department data, the city has altogether 500 hotels, lodging houses and holiday homes to host around 35,000 visitors. Besides, there are several mutts and Dharmashalas to provide short stay to devotees.

“Most of the big hotels and lodging houses in the city have online booking facilities. So, tourists have booked rooms in advance. There is virtually no room for spot booking,” said a hotelier.

Assistant Tourism director Bijay Kumar Jena confirmed that almost all rooms in city hotels and lodging houses are packed to capacity. “This situation will continue till January 5. People who are planning to spend the New Year in Puri are advised to book rooms in hotels at nearby Konark and Satpada,” Jena said.

According to Jena, police and officials of the district administration have examined the safety measures in all tourist boats at Satpada and other entry points of Chilka lake. Steps are also being taken to prevent boat operators from charging high prices from the visitors to the brackish water lake.