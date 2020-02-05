Hamilton: New Zealand captain Tom Latham Wednesday won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Seddon Park.

“We are going to bowl first. Chasing here is a good option, it can be hard to defend with the short boundaries,” said Latham. For India, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are making their ODI debuts.

“Probably, we would have bowled first as well. It’s hard to defend here. It’s a good track, so it’s going to be a challenge for us,” said India skipper Virat Kohli.

Playing XIs

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett