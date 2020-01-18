Jagatsinghpur: In a touching incident, a seven-day-old girl was rescued from a couple Kabita Sahoo and Nityananda Sahoo by Child line and District child welfare unit of Palasholo village in Jagatsinghpur district Friday.

The child will be sent to ‘Sishu Ashram’ after being produced in district child welfare committee (CWC), CWC director Biseshwari Mohanty said.

According to sources, Nityananda spotted a woman carrying a newborn girl and weeping outside the district headquarters hospital (DHH). The woman apparently had three girls and this newborn was her fourth. She was weeping while lamenting the fact that she did not have enough money to raise her. The woman reportedly told Nityananda that she would be happy if someone adopted her newborn daughter.

As Nityananda had no child of his own, he decided to adopt the newborn.

Authorities have begun an investigation into the matter.

PNN