Mumbai: Television actress Nia Sharma went down the memory lane and recalled pre-coronavirus days, where she went for parties and had margaritas.

Nia took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a stunning backless top and shorts paired with black knee-length boots.

“I saw my old pictures today and realised There used to be clubs and parties also, I even had Margaritas and danced until they’d turn the lights on and ask us to leave,” she captioned the image.

On the professional front, Nia was seen in the hit TV show “Naagin 4”.