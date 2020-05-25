Los Angeles: Actor Nicholas Hoult has said that when people claim that he has ‘stolen’ certain mannerisms from his About A Boy co-star Hugh Grant, he takes it as a huge compliment. Nicholas Hoult also stated that it is nothing wrong to learn from an actor as great as Hugh Grant.

Hoult is known for playing ‘Beast’ in X-Men: First Class, ‘Nux’ in Mad Max: Fury Road and ‘Harley’ in The Favourite. He had his career breakthrough at the age of 12, when he starred alongside Grant in About a Boy.

The 30-year-old actor said the British star has left a huge impact on him. “One of my first experiences making a film was with Hugh Grant on About A Boy. That’s certainly something that I don’t think I purposefully do. However, occasionally people will say that there’s things I do particularly within Tony’s writing (Tony McNamara). T here’s moments where people think I take things that Hugh does and stolen them,” Hoult was quoted as saying by the ‘Collider’.

“I don’t purposefully do that, but I take it as a compliment when people do say that,” Hoult added.

The Hollywood star also said that Grant is one of the finest actors he has ever come by. “People say I copy him (Grant). To tell you the truth it is so difficult to even imitate him,” said Hoult. “I was a kid when I acted on him. It is quite natural that I picked up some of the mannerisms, he had,” Hoult added.

The actor also informed that he recently had to drop out of the cast of Mission: Impossible 7 due to scheduling conflicts.

Agencies