New Delhi: The Central government on Sunday termed the indefinite stay imposed on the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case a ‘deliberate, well-calculated and well-thought out attempt to frustrate the process of law’ and demanded that there should be ‘no delay’ in their hanging.

“In the Interest of the society and victim, there should be no delay. Even in the case of the convicts, the Supreme Court says that there should be no delay as it would have dehumanising effect on the convict,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told Justice Suresh Kumar Kait during a special court proceeding on the weekend.

The Solicitor General also presented a chart before the court explaining the legal remedies availed by the four death row convicts till now.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) challenging the stay imposed by the Sessions Court on the hanging of Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta – convicted for raping a medical student in December 2012.

“There is a deliberate, well-calculated and well-thought design to frustrate the process of law. Mukesh took an ingenious plea which the trial court mistakenly accepted. Mercy jurisdiction is individual,” Mehta pointed out.

Their hanging, originally scheduled for 7.00am January 22, was postponed to February 1 at 6.00am but deferred again January 31 after Mukesh filed an application before a Delhi court contending that other convicts are yet to avail the legal remedies and cannot be hanged separately.

Mukesh and Vinay have exhausted their legal remedies. However, a decision on Akshay’s mercy plea is pending before the President. Pawan has yet not availed the remedy of mercy petition, which is the last constitutional resort.

Continuing his tirade against the four convicts facing the gallows, Mehta asserted said that a co-convict, by his mere ‘calculative inaction’, can frustrate the order of the court.

The Solicitor General said that the trial court mistook the appeal filed by the convict to be a ‘mercy’ plea.

The 23-year-old victim, later named Nirbhaya, was brutally gang-raped and tortured and succumbed to her injuries a few days later. The deed was committed by six men who were all arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder.

One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

The Delhi High Court reserved Sunday its verdict on the Centre’s plea challenging stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Agencies