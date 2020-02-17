New Delhi: The four convicts, who got death penalty for the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old medical student in Delhi more than seven years ago, will be hanged March 3, at 6.00am an order issued by a court here said.

This is the third death warrant issued by the court – the two earlier ones issued could not be carried out as the convicts took it in turns to use every legal option available to them.

Monday’s death warrant was used after the Tihar jail authorities informed the trial court that three of the convicts have exhausted all legal options and none of them have any appeals pending in any court at the moment.

Details to follow

Agencies