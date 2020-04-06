London:There is no deadline of August 3 to complete this season’s Champions League, the UEFA has said rubbishing reports by German broadcaster ZDF which quoted its chief as saying the tournament had to be finished by that time frame.

“It has been reported that UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin told ZDF in Germany that the UEFA Champions League must finish by 3 August. This is not true,” said a statement from European soccer’s governing body.

“The President was very clear not to set exact dates for the end of the season.”

Football across the globe is stopped currently due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Champions League has also been stalled with the round of 16 yet to be finished.

“UEFA is currently analysing all options to complete domestic and European seasons with the European Club Association and the European Leagues in the working group set up on 17 March,” the UEFA statement said.

“The primary priority of all the members of the working group is to preserve public health.

“Following on from that, it is to find calendar solutions to complete all competitions. Options are currently being studied to play matches in July and in August if needed, depending on restart dates and the permission of national authorities.”

IANS