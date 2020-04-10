Bhubaneswar: Following the Odisha government’s advisory which has made wearing of masks mandatory for all who step out of their homes, petroleum dealers of the state came up with the ‘No Mask, No Fuel’ policy, Friday.

General Secretary of the Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association, Sanjay Lath said that the employees of the pumps are also putting their lives at risk to provide emergency services to the people. They are also exposed to the deadly COVID-19 virus and hence precautions have to be taken on all fronts.

“The government’s decision of making the wearing of masks mandatory is for the benefit of everyone. So if the employees at pumps are wearing masks, the customers will also do the same or else they will not get fuel,” Lath said. “We have to ensure safety for fuel pump employees and see to it that they are not put at risk under any circumstances,” Lath added.

Notably, the Odisha government made the wearing of masks mandatory since Thursday. The government has also issued a notification in which it has said violators will be fined. An offender will be fined Rs 200 if found without a mask for the first three occasions. Then it will be increased to Rs 500 from the fourth time onwards, the notification said.

PNN