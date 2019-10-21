Kolkata: Nirmala Banerjee, mother of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, said Monday that everyone was entitled to his or her freedom of speech and critics of his son should be able to respect counter views.

Without naming anyone, Nirmala Banerjee also asserted that detractors won’t be able to prove their point of view simply by badmouthing his son.

“I don’t want to comment on the statements made against my son. It is their prerogative, their freedom of speech. But such comments won’t help them prove their own point of view,” Nirmala Banerjee told reporters here.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, at a recent media briefing in Pune, had described Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee as a ‘Left-leaning’ person. He also said that Abhijit’s suggestion of a minimum income scheme has been rejected by Indian voters and there is no need to ‘accept what he thinks’.

A noted economist herself, Nirmala insisted that those criticising her son should also realise that others enjoy the same rights.

Alluding to a derogatory comment reportedly made by a political leader, days after her son won the Nobel, she said, “They are talking about his personal life and second marriage. If they think getting married to a foreigner ensures a Nobel, why don’t they do it themselves. That way, we will have many more Nobel prize winners around.”

Meanwhile in a separate development, the West Bengal BJP unit of the BJP admitted that it is in a fix over the adverse comments made by a section of its leaders against Abhijit. A senior functionary of the saffron party said Monday that they have requested senior leaders to refrain from making comments against the Nobel winner.

Unwarranted statements against the Kolkata-born economist would have a negative impact on BJP’s image in the state, where the party is making an all-out effort to unseat the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and seize power in 2021 Assembly polls, the state leader said.

According to state BJP sources, the ‘unsavoury’ comments made by a section of BJP leaders have not gone down well with the people of Bengal. The criticism has been perceived as an attempt to fuel ‘anti-Bengali’ sentiments.

“We have asked our party members and leaders not to make any unwarranted comment against Abhijit Banerjee. As per the feedback we have been receiving, it has not gone down well with a large section of population, who are very sensitive about their icons,” the senior BJP leader in West Bengal said on conditions of anonymity.

“Abhijit Banerjee, after winning the Nobel prize, has achieved a cult status in Bengal, and we should not try to swim against the tide,” he added.

Dilip Ghosh, the BJP’s president in West Bengal, however, distanced himself from the remarks made by his party leaders. He said people may have divergent views about the acclaimed economist.

“He (Abhijit) is a big personality and has made a huge achievement. Many people are expressing their views, they are all entitled to their opinion. I am sure he will give valuable suggestions for overcoming the economic crisis that the country as well as the entire world is going through,” Dilip Ghosh said.

