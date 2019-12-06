Self-declared godman Nithyananda, who has been accused of rape and s*xual abuse, who was recently in news for buying an island and creating his own kingdom has released a video on Twitter.

In the video, he can be ehard declaring that “nobody can touch him” and that no court can prosecute him.”I will show my integrity to you by revealing the reality and truth to you. Now nobody can touch me, I can tell you the truth – I am Param Shiva. Understand? No stupid court can prosecute me for revealing the truth. I am Param Shiva,” says Nithyananda, wearing a rust-coloured turban and robe.

"No judiciary can touch me. M param shiva"

: #NithyanandaSwami from an undisclosed location. pic.twitter.com/WXdZ6bGCdO — Divesh Singh (@YippeekiYay_DH) November 22, 2019

The undated video has been in wide circulation on social media since November 22. Nithyananda appears to be giving a sermon from an undisclosed location.

“By being here you declared your integrity and allegiance to me… I promise you, no more death for you all,” he is seen telling his followers.

The 41-year-old recently announced that his “country” is called Kailaasa, and is the “biggest Hindu nation” without boundaries. Media reports cited a website allegedly created by Nithyananda with details about his plans for Kailaasa, even as the police and other authorities investigating him for various criminal charges continue to remain clueless about his whereabouts.

On Friday, the government cancelled his passport and rejected his application for a fresh one. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that it has sensitised all its missions and posts abroad about locating Nithyananda.

Asked about reports that Nithyananda has founded his own country, Mr Kumar said, “Setting up a website is different from setting up a nation.”

Nithyananda claims to be the spiritual head of the Madurai Adheenam mutt in Tamil Nadu. He was arrested in 2010 in Himachal Pradesh over rape allegations. He was also allegedly seen in explicit footage with an actress.