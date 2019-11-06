Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi, who has been making heart beats skip with her amazing dance moves has become a household name courtesy her ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ song from John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate.

She enjoys a huge fan following and has become most sought after item girl in a short span of time. Fans love her dance moves and go to theatres in huge numbers just to get a glance of her.

Model-turned-actress Nora was rumoured to be dating actor Angad Bedi. The actress however denied the reports and clarified that she did not know him. With huge fan following in Instagram, the actress never fails to impress her fans with bold photoshoots and sultry pictures.

Take a look into some of her hot pictures:

She will be next seen in Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film ‘Marjaavaan.’

Nora Fatehi’s reprised version of the 80’s iconic track ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’ which was released earlier this month, has been topping several music charts. Piquing the audience’s interest furthermore, the makers shared the making of ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’.

The two-minute thirty-one-second video gives us a glimpse of Sid and Nora’s camaraderie as they shoot for the sizzling number. Not only that but Nora also opens up about the fun she was having while filming the song.

The song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with additional lyrics by A M Toraz and Tanishk himself. Sung by Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar, Nora’s sizzling moves have been choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, ‘Marjaavaan’ is slated to release on 15th Nov 2019.