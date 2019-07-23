Miami: The ‘Quantico’ star Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday July 18. After her birthday bash, the family moved to have an extended celebration on a yacht in Miami and joining her was her sister from India – Parineeti Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra.

Earlier, PeeCee had deeply disturbed her fans after she was spotted smoking. Seated on a yacht alongside husband Nick Jonas, PeeCee was seen smoking a cigarette.

Putting their shock and rage in words, the fans across social media platforms, took to brutally troll ‘The Sky is Pink’ star for preaching what she herself wasn’t practicing, despite suffering from asthma.

In the latest pictures from Miami that have gripped the Internet, Priyanka can be seen donning a sexy pink bikini.

Calling her “unbothered” and “rich” among other sarcastic things, a fanpage reminded her of the piece of advice she had handed out last year on Diwali of celebrating the festival sans firecrackers.

The hot pictures were trolled under the caption, "Nothing makes me happier than unbothered rich Priyanka living her life in beautiful bikinis in Miami with her loving husband and her beautiful family …. Priyanka :- Try to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali Indians:- how dare she even urge us to breathe clean air How dare she urge us to be kind to animals Let's not let her have fun…let's just act like she put a gun to our head and forced us to not burst crackers …… (sic)."