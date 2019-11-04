Mumbai: Often dubbed as India’s first male supermodel, Milind Soman is one of the country’s most celebrated style icons.

After this, the TV serial Captain Vyom gave him success in the acting world too. After fitting in both these genres, Milind entered the Hindi film industry and created a new history of success there too. Milind had spent 30 years switching between acting and modelling. In such a long journey, Milind also faced some rough patches.

Today is his 54th birthday. So on this special occasion, let us tell you about a controversy related to him which took a very violent turn.

Having started his modeling career in 1988, Milind also appeared in many videos and advertisements which made him n overnight sensation. In 1995, Milind did a nude photoshoot with his then girlfriend Madhu Sapre.

In thi s photoshoot, both of them had a python around their neck and were only in shoes which created a ruckus in the media.

The advertisement was banned after the uproar. As a python was used in the photoshoot, a case was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act against the advertising agency for illegal use of the animal.

The accused include the publishers and distributors of two magazines that featured the controversial ad, the advertising agency, the two models and the photographers. The case dragged on for 14 years, after which the courts acquitted the accused.

Milind has been in the limelight recently for marrying the 25-year-old Ankita Konwar. The couple tied the knot 22 April 2018 in Alibaug.