Cuttack: A private English medium school in Cuttack faced an awkward situation after an obscene video popped up for some time during an e-learning session being conducted by it Monday.

To make up for the loss of classroom teaching, schools and colleges have resorted to online teaching during lockdown while surfacing of such a video was a big embarrassment for the school.

Sources said, while e-lessons of the private English Medium School were on, suddenly an obscene video came up on student’s computer and mobile to create an unpleasant situation.

This incident shocked both students as well as teachers and they suddenly switched off their mobiles and logged out of the computers. It is alleged that some miscreants hacked the educational institute’s website and released an obscene video during the e-learning session.

Following the allegations, the police filed a case under Section 292 (2A) and Section 67A of the IT Act and launched an investigation into the matter.

