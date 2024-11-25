Baripada: A court in Odisha Monday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment after convicting them of burning a 13-year-old girl to death in Mayurbhanj district.

The judgment was pronounced by Mayurbhanj District Fast Track Court Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place at Dolipada village under the jurisdiction of Sarat Police Station March 26, 2017.

They had set a house with a thatched roof on fire. At that time the girl, a student of Class-V, was in it and she was studying. She died on the spot.

Police registered a murder case and arrested three accused.

The judgment was based on the statements of 35 witnesses and medical reports, the Special Public Prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik said.

The convicted persons were identified as Chakradhar Nayak (51), his wife Anima Bal (47) and his servant Chintamani Biswal (70), the Special Public Prosecutor said.

