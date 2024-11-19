Dhenkanal: A sub-collector in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district was arrested Tuesday after being found in possession of disproportionate assets, officials said.

Among the assets found were three multi-storeyed buildings and 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, deposits over Rs 34.57 lakh, Rs 1.48 lakh in cash, and gold weighting 366 grams, they said.

The sub-collector could not explain satisfactorily the sources of funds for acquiring the properties, they added.

Thereafter, the Vigilance Department registered a corruption case and arrested him, officials said.

PTI