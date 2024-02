Bhubaneswar: Former minister Debasis Nayak Sunday joined BJP within hours of resigning from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Nayak joined BJP along with Congress legislator Nihar Ranjan Mahananda, the source informed.

Earlier in the day, Nayak sent his resignation letter to BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the source added.

It can be mentioned here that Nayak won the 2009 and 2014 elections from Bari Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

PNN