Cuttack: The Orissa High Court asked Friday the state government to take a decision on the sale and use of green crackers during Diwali by November 1. It also asked the government to hold discussions with fireworks sellers.

The court’s directive came on a petition by the All Odisha Fireworks Dealers Association and others against the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) September 30 order prohibiting sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season between October 1 and November 1 to protect the health of the general public and curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the Covid-19 pandemic has ‘substantially abated’ and there is no scientific study to show that bursting of green crackers, which his clients want to sell, cause the spread of the virus.

The advocate said since the ambient air quality in most of Odisha continued to be in the ‘good’ category, there is no justification for the Odisha government not to permit sale and use of even green firecrackers.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), which is under the Union Government, informed the court that it has no objection to sale and use of authorised green fireworks during Diwali.

The Odisha government has made its submission earlier opposing the plea of the petitioners.

Taking note of the views of the parties and the fact that the Supreme Court was likely to give its order on a similar issue during the day, a bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice DK Mohanty asked the SRC to hear the petitioners in his office Saturday and make a decision on the issue on or before 10.30 am Monday.

It directed the SRC to take into account any order that the Supreme Court would pass Friday, the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and the current Covid-19 situation while deciding on it.

The apex court later ordered that no authority can be permitted violation of its directions and allow banned firecrackers under the guise of celebration. It also said only crackers containing Barium salts are prohibited.

The Orissa High Court posted the matter for further hearing at 2.00pm Monday.