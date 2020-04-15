Bhubaneswar: The state government Wednesday said that it is in a better condition than most of the other Indian states when it comes to the magnitude of the COVID 19 cases and the rate of infection.

Shalini Pandit, Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) in the state said Odisha is among the lowest ranking states in the country in terms of total cases, and total cases detected out of the total tested daily in the laboratories.

“Odisha is among the states which reported the least cases of COVID 19 when the pan India data is compared. Meanwhile, if we compare the rate of positive cases found against the total samples tested. we are below the national average,” said Pandit.

The official said that the incidences of COVID cases against total testing is as high as 11 per cent in Delhi and the national average stood at 5 per cent. “The incidences of the case in Odisha lies close to 1.08 per cent. This does not mean in any way that we are doing lesser tests. We are doing ample tests and from all over Odisha and all districts,” she said.

Citing graphical representations, Pandit said that unlike the curve of the country which is going only upwards, the curve of the state is more or less stable. The state government, on the other hand, in its daily press briefing said that it has now got impetus in their overall hospital setups meant to tackle COVID.

“Today, an exclusive COVID-19 hospital with 200-bed capacity has become operational in Subarnapur District. Now, Odisha has 21 COVID-19 hospitals in 19 Districts, increasing the number of beds to 3620,” said Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of the government on COVID.

He also said that more officials have now been posted to tackle the issue of containment zone. He said, “With the rising COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar, 6 senior officers in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary have been assigned to monitor the 3 zones of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Area,”

These zones of BMC include–Northern, South-eastern and South-western zone to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. “These officers will be in overall charge of intensive sampling, contact tracing, household survey in containment zones and supply of essential commodities,” he said.