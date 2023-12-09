Jharsuguda: A major breach was developed in the embankment of Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC) ash pond number 3 at Banaharpali in Odihsa’s Jharsuguda district Saturday.

As the embankment got depressed, the ash water from the pond spilt over and flooded several acres of land in the area. The polluted water has inundated nearby Sardhapali and Kantatikra villages damaging crops of paddy and vegetables, the source added.

On the other hand, the villagers of Sardhapali protested demanding compensation for the crop loss.

On receiving the information, Tehsildar Sadakar Kumbhar, SDPO Chintamani Pradhan along with other administrative officials reached the spot and launched a preliminary investigation to ascertain the exact reason behind the depression in the embankment.

PNN