Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 12,390 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 5,88,687. Active caseload in the state stands at 1,04,016. Out of the 12,390 new infections, 6,938 were reported from quarantine centres while 5,452 persons contracted the virus locally.

Total COVID-19 fatality of patients while under treatment in hospitals as reported by state Health and Family Welfare department is 22. Out of the total 22 fatalities, Khurda alone reported (four including two from Bhubaneswar), Angul (three); Kendrapara, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts (two each); Bolangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts (one each).

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 2,201 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 882 new infections.

A total of 1,07,69,312 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 8,665.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Cuttack (719), Sambalpur (677), Angul (532), Bargarh (507), Mayurbhanj (480), Puri (469), Bolangir (461), Jajpur (436), Jharsuguda (413), Bhadrak (412), Ganjam (387), Nabarangpur (362), Balasore (340), Nayagarh (301), Jagatsinghpur (259), Koraput (246), Boudh (228), Kalahandi (210), Keonjhar (208), Nuapada (204), Rayagada (187), Subarnapur (178), Dhenkanal (174), Kendrapara (137), Gajapati (115), Deogarh (108), Malkangiri (103) and Kandhamal (102).

The State Pool reported 352 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and tested positive.

PNN