Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 1,480 new Covid-19 cases, of which 334 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,73,003. Active caseload in the state now stands at 15,980.

Out of total 1,480 new infections, 862 were reported from quarantine centres while 618 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,712 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 163 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 139 new infections.

Also read: Three-tier rural polls: 14 Zilla Parishad candidates in Kendrapara have criminal cases

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (72), Balasore (34), Bargarh (25), Bhadrak (20), Bolangir (37), Boudh (36), Cuttack (133), Deogarh (27), Dhenkanal (13), Gajapati (43), Ganjam (27), Jagatsinghpur (43), Jajpur (73), Jharsuguda (39), Kalahandi (41), Kandhamal (12), Kendrapara (49), Keonjhar (34), Koraput (58), Malkangiri (3), Mayurbhanj (40), Nabarangpur (35), Nayagarh (59), Nuapada (57), Puri (37), Rayagada (47), Sambalpur (21) and Subarnapur (27).

The State Pool reported 36 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,82,25,602 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 3,126.

PNN