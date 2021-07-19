Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,648 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,55,974. The active caseload in the state now stands at 20,387. Out of the 1,648 new infections, 955 were reported from quarantine centres while 693 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 58 new fatalities as of Sunday taking total tally in the state to 5,116 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning.

Cuttack district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 335 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 230 new infections.

Also read: Two Maoists surrender before Odisha DGP in Malkangiri

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (89), Balasore (83), Bargarh (17), Bhadrak (77), Bolangir (1), Boudh (5), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (54), Gajapati (5), Ganjam (11), Jagatsinghpur (112), Jajpur (113), Jharsuguda (9), Kalahandi (11), Kandhamal (15), Kendrapara (50), Keonjhar (21), Koraput (6), Malkangiri (35), Mayurbhanj (77), Nabarangpur (12), Nayagarh (73), Nuapada (7), Puri (67), Rayagada (21), Sambalpur (24), Subarnapur (10) and Sundargarh (33).

The State Pool reported 44 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,51,35,862 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 2,492.

PNN