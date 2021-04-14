Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered 2,267 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 3,55,353 with 12,244 active cases.

Out of the 2,267 new cases, 1,314 were reported from quarantine centres while 953 are local contacts. Details of local contacts have not been shared by concerned District Administrations yet.

However, Sundargarh has registered the highest number of COVID-19 infections as 458 more persons in the district contracted the virus, followed by Khurda with 348 cases.

A total of 94,61,720 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. New recoveries reported 523.

District wise breakdown:

Angul: 48 Balasore: 67 Bargarh: 120 Bhadrak: 28 Bolangir: 93 Cuttack: 117 Deogarh: 12 Dhenkanal: 5 Gajapati: 31 Ganjam: 70 Jagatsinghpur: 35 Jajpur: 52 Jharsuguda: 55 Kalahandi: 34 Kandhamal: 12 Kendrapara: 12 Keonjhar: 55 Khurda: 348 Koraput: 12 Malkangiri: 2 Mayurbhanj: 60 Nabarangpur: 104 Nayagarh: 19 Nuapada: 104 Puri: 70 Rayagada: 27 Sambalpur: 120 Subarnapur: 16 Sundargarh: 458 30. State Pool: 81

PNN