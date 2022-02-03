Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 3,629 new Covid-19 cases, of which 515 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,59,405. Active caseload in the state now stands at 35,306.

Out of total 3,629 new infections, 2,115 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,514 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 3,450 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 716 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 346 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (89), Balasore (111), Bargarh (71), Bhadrak (45), Bolangir (91), Boudh (80), Cuttack (329), Deogarh (68), Dhenkanal (55), Gajapati (56), Ganjam (46), Jagatsinghpur (89), Jajpur (137), Jharsuguda (51), Kalahandi (85), Kandhamal (47), Kendrapara (149), Keonjhar (44), Koraput (31), Malkangiri (23), Mayurbhanj (142), Nabarangpur (90), Nayagarh (118), Nuapada (70), Puri (53), Rayagada (101), Sambalpur (101) and Subarnapur (35).

The State Pool reported 160 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,78,12,224 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 6,067.

PNN