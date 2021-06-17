Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,631 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,66,692. The active caseload in the state now stands at 45,809. Out of the 3,631 new infections, 2,069 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,562 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 506 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 438 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (305), Balasore (262), Angul (204), Puri (199), Bhadrak (178), Kendrapara (120), Dhenkanal (114), Mayurbhanj (112), Nabarangpur (108), Nayagarh (106), Jagatsinghpur (92), Boudh (84), Sundargarh (83), Koraput (80), Rayagada (79), Keonjhar (68), Malkangiri (56), Bargarh and Subarnapur (50 each), Kandhamal (48), Kalahandi (41), Sambalpur (37), Bolangir (36), Deogarh (28), Ganjam (27), Jharsuguda and Nuapada (19 each) and Gajapati (18).

The State Pool reported 64 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,28,99,855 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 5,579.

PNN