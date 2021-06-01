Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 8,735 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the I & PR department, government of Odisha said in a tweet. Of the fresh 8,735 new COVID-19 cases, 4,892 cases were from quarantine centres and 3,843 were local contact infections. In the last 24 hours, 10,405 patients have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 6,80,932.

Khurda district topped the list with reporting 1,222 fresh cases, followed by Cuttack (673), Balasore (566), Jajpur (507), Dhenkanal (503), Puri (467), Angul (456), Kendrapara (387), Jagatsinghpur (382), Mayurbhanj (342), Nayagarh (285), Nabarangpur (264), Koraput (255), Sundargarh (244), Bargarh (193), Keonjhar (179), Kalahandi and Sambalpur (177 each), Jharsuguda (157), Ganjam and Sonepur (156 each), Bhadrak (147), Boudh (137), Malkangiri (96), Rayagada (90), Gajapati (80), Kandhamal (65), Deogarh (63), Bolangir (49) and Nuapada (40).

The State pool stood at 220. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

With the new COVID-19 additions, the total number of positive cases in Odisha has gone up to 7,73,732. The current active COVID-19 cases stand at 89,956.

A total of 1,18,35,365 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in Odisha so far.

