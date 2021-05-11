Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 9,793 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 5, 54, 666. Active caseload in the state stands at 94,829. Out of the 9,793 new infections, 5,534 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,259 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 1, 511 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 1,018 new infections.

A total of 1, 06, 12, 456 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 9,706.

The state also reported 18 fatalities in the last 24 hours according to a tweet by the Health and Family Welfare department. Angul reported the highest number of four deaths, followed by Khurda three (Including two from Bhubaneswar), Sundargarh, Kalahandi and Rayagada (two each) and Malkangiri, Boudh, Deogarh, Gajapati and Puri (one each). Among the deceased was a 26 years old male from Khurda district.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Cuttack (641), Angul (526), Jharsuguda (404), Nuapada (401), Jajpur (376), Sambalpur (356), Puri (351), Bolangir (342), Balasore (314), Nabarangpur (302), Ganjam (276), Bargarh (270), Nayagarh (254), Keonjhar (244), Kalahandi (224), Mayurbhanj (199), Jagatsinghpur (189), Koraput (174), Kendrapara (158), Boudh (152), Rayagada (148), Subarnapur (140), Deogarh (125), Gajapati (111), Kandhamal (101), Dhenkanal (91), Malkangiri (63) and Bhadrak (52).

The State Pool reported 280 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

