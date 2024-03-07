Bhubaneswar: Although there was no formal announcement regarding a pre-poll alliance between the ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP in Odisha, leaders from both parties hinted at a mutual tie-up before the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

While BJD leaders held a marathon meeting at Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, here Wednesday, the BJP leaders had a similar meeting in the national capital, discussing election matters, including a potential alliance.

After over three hours of discussion, BJD vice-president and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra acknowledged discussions about a possible alliance with the BJP but did not explicitly confirm its formation.

“Biju Janata Dal will prioritise the greater interests of the people of Odisha. Yes, there were discussions on the issue (alliance),” Mishra told reporters.

Claiming that Odisha had progressed significantly under Naveen Patnaik’s leadership, Mishra emphasised the need to take the state’s development to the next level.

In a press release issued by Mishra and BJD’s senior general secretary Arun Kumar Sahoo, it was stated, “An extensive discussion was held under the leadership of BJD president and CM Naveen Patnaik with the senior leaders of the party today regarding the strategy of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.”

Meanwhile, after a meeting presided over by BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi, senior BJP leader and MP Jual Oram admitted to discussions on a pre-poll alliance with the BJD. However, he said the party’s central leadership would make the final decision on the matter.

“Yes, there were discussions on the alliance among other issues. The party’s central leadership will make the final call,” Oram, who personally opposed the alliance, said.

Top leaders of the state including Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, attended the core committee meeting chaired by Nadda.

Both parties had previously rejected media reports about a potential pre-poll alliance February 29.

BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra and BJP’s Odisha election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar had dismissed the reports as rumours.

Once allies between 1998 and 2009

The BJD allied with the BJP in 1998 and tasted success in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections and two assembly polls in Odisha.

What happened in Kandhamal 17 years ago?

At least three persons were killed and over 100 churches and Christian institutions, including convents and hostels, 700 houses and other structures were burnt in riots between Sangh Parivar associate unit and Christians which devastated Kandhamal district between December 24 and 27, 2007.

Similarly, 39 people got killed, over 395 churches were vandalised, 600 villages were ransacked; over 5,600 houses were looted and over 54,000 people were left homeless in the August 2008 riots in Khandhamal district which allegedly set off after the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Swami Lakshmanand Saraswati and four of his associates by masked assailants. Though police blamed Maoists for his murder, locals in Kandhamal district believed Christian tribals to be behind the killing, triggering the riots.

Saraswati, reportedly, established schools and ashrams and focused on re-converting what the VHP and Sangh Parivar claimed were people converted to Christianity.

The Kandhamal violence infused bad blood between the BJD and the saffron party.

The split in 2009

In 2009, Naveen Patnaik-led BJD offered only six Lok Sabha seats to the BJP as compared to nine seats in the previous election. The BJD further curtailed assembly seats to 40 from 63 for BJP. This pre-poll arrangement was rejected by the saffron party.

Against the backdrop of mistrust over the Kandhamal riots, the BJD decided to part ways with the BJP-led NDA in 2009 and went solo in the polls.

Naveen- Modi relations and path of reconciliation

However, even after leaving NDA, the BJD continued to support the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in Parliament on various issues including the abrogation of Article 370, GST and Triple Talaq etc.

Naveen Patnaik also supported NDA candidates in the presidential and vice-presidential polls in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

Besides, Naveen twice extended support for the election of BJP’s Ashwini Vaishnaw to Rajya Sabha in 2024 and 2019.

