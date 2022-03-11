Bhubaneswar: Odisha will host the IWLF National Weightlifting Championships, 2021-22 for men & women under youth, junior & senior categories from March 19, officials said here Friday.

Over 1300 athletes, support staff and technical officials from 30 States and UTs are expected to participate in the national championships.

The competition will be held in 10 different weight categories for youth (boys & girls), junior & seniors (men & women). As many as 58 technical officials (45 male & 13 female) will be responsible for conducting the championship, the Sports Department officials said.

The event will be conducted at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT Deemed to be University, in compliance with Covid-19 protocol.

On hosting the championship, Odisha Sports secretary, R. Vineel Krishna, said, “Odisha has been hosting many international and national events and we are delighted to host this National Weightlifting Championship here in Bhubaneswar that will see a mass congregation of weightlifters across categories.”

Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) in association with Odisha Weightlifting Association with support from Sports and Youth Services department of Odisha government will conduct the event, which will continue till March 31.

Officials of the Sports Department are working closely with the Indian Weightlifting Federation and the Odisha Weightlifting Association to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the event, he said.

Krishna wished everyone the very best for the Championships and extended a warm welcome to all participating States and its contingent.

President, Indian Weightlifting Federation, Sahdev Yadav said, “This time we are conducting the National Championship together for all three age categories (senior, junior and youth). We want this mega event to be a celebration of the growing strength of Indian weightlifting and that of sports in Odisha.”

This competition is the qualifier for 5th edition of Khelo India Youth Games, 2022 which is scheduled to be held later this year. This will also be considered a selection trial for the IWF Youth and Junior World Championships both for eligible lifters.

Meanwhile, the Indian Weightlifting Federation has decided to conduct the International Category-I & II and National Category-I & II, referee examination March 20.

IANS