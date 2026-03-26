Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday unveiled a new excise policy with a ‘de-addiction’ cess, hike in licence fees and restructuring the revenue mechanism.

Unveiling the policy in the Odisha Assembly, Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that this policy will remain in force for three years from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029.

He said as per the new policy, there is also a focus on increasing licence fees and restructuring revenue mechanisms.

“It has officially recognised alcohol consumption as a harmful habit and therefore introduced a 0.5 per cent ‘De-Addiction Cess’ on excise duty,” the minister said.

As per the policy, the revenue generated from this cess will be used exclusively for setting up and running model de-addiction centres across the state.

Under the provisions of the new policy, the government has increased application fees for excise licences by 10 per cent, while licence fees will see an annual hike ranging from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

The minister said that the excise duties on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor have also been raised. The new policy replaces the Minimum Guaranteed Quantity (MGQ) system with the Minimum Guaranteed Excise Revenue (MGER) model to safeguard government revenue and at the same time reduce pressure on traders to push sales volumes.

“This model is also expected to curb unethical practices like forced sales,” the minister said, adding that the new policy mandates modernisation of out-still (OS) production units, including improved packaging and installation of quality control equipment.

Compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification and pollution control norms has been made compulsory, and there is a provision of incentives to units completing modernisation within stipulated timelines.

In order to enhance transparency and curb illegal trade, the government will implement a track and trace system to monitor extra neutral alcohol (ENA) movement and track each bottle from production to sale. CCTV surveillance will be installed across all production units and retail outlets, integrated with the Excise Commissioner’s office and district authorities.

The government has also decided not to allow any new ‘off’ shops in the state. Similarly, no new ‘on’ shops will be permitted in rural areas. However, a limited relaxation has been provided for three-star and above hotels and clubs located in industrial zones.

The minister said the policy also clarified that no excise shops will operate near Shree Jagannath Temple on the Grand Road in Puri as a mark of respect for religious and cultural sensitivities.

Home delivery of liquor has been completely banned as part of measures to put a strict check on the spread of addiction.

Excise duty on both Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country liquor has also been increased under the new policy framework.