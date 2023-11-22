Bhubaneswar: Breaking the traditional trend of silk production, Odisha adopts a non-violent method to extract silk from the silkworms. Promoting ethical and sustainable practises in the trade the state thus weaves compassion by naming the product ‘Karuna Silk’.

The new initiative is drawing attention of the visitors at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Promoted by Odisha government, the skilled weavers from Routpada of Khurda District are demonstrating their artistry live at IITF. The artisans, who make the holy ‘Khandua Patta’ of Lord Jagannath for generations, are now weaving the same exclusively from ‘Karuna Silk’.

“The cruelty-free ‘Karuna Silk’, a new venture by Odisha, has become the USP at Odisha Pavilion this year. Visitors are taking a keen interest to know about this innovation story of ours”, says Sanjay Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Information and Public Relations Department, Govt of Odisha. The department is the lead in conceptualising and setting up the State Pavilion at the trade fair.

“Our Chief Minister always promotes the idea of Non-violence and desires that all the production processes follow the same. So we wanted to promote compassion by breaking the traditional method of ‘Filament Silk’ which kills the silkworms. In the new process, we let go of the moth honouring its life cycle”, says Shovan Krishna Sahu, Director, Department of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, Government of Odisha while narrating the story of transformation.

Odisha grows three types of Silk namely Mulberry, Tasar and Eri. Out of these Eri Silkworms are reared in this new and compassionate method under the brand name of ‘Karuna Silk’.

Under Odisha government’s 5T initiative ‘Karuna Silk’ was introduced as a pilot program involving about 700 sericulture farmers. This year the department has been able to expand the initiative to 14 districts with 2500 silk farmers. The Eri silkworm is nurtured on castor plants.

The ‘Khandua Patta’ used in Jagannath Temple, Puri is unique for Ikat design along with the verses from Geeta Govinda by Poet Jaydev inscribed on it.

PNN